Details for Sail4th 250 celebration in New York City revealed. Here's what to know.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday unveiled details for what's expected to the biggest Fourth of July celebration in history.

Honoring the United States' 250th birthday will be a weeklong affair, starting with the largest parade of tall ships ever assembled.

"You will see a New York like you've never seen before," Hochul said. "We also have to remember that for 250 years, America has stood as that beacon of hope to the rest of the world, and here in New York City, it has always burned brightest."

Sail4th 250

The governor joined elected officials and service members at the South Street Seaport Museum to reveal the plans for the festivities, which are expected to draw 6 million spectators.

Sail4th 250 kicks off Friday, featuring 40 vessels representing 40 nations sailing from the Verrazzano Bridge all the way north to the George Washington Bridge and docking at piers on 15 miles of waterfront across the city.

"You're going to see 200 planes roar overhead in military flyovers. Over 30 U.S. and allied Navy ships will anchor in a parade of 40 vessels from around the world," Hochul said.

The U.S. Coast Guard has multiple restrictions for the area's waterways that will be in place from Wednesday through July 9. The governor said there will also be major security measures in place, including drone surveillance.

Honoring the Statue of Liberty

On the morning of Saturday the Fourth, there will be an international aerial review that will salute the State of Liberty. More than 200 aircraft will take part, led by the Blue Angels.

Down below, there will be the tall ship parade with an additional 40 naval vessels. In all, 20,000 sailors will take part.

"I hope people also appreciate having the Statue of Liberty in our harbor as well. When they come and see some for the very first time, know what that symbol of freedom has meant to people from around the world," Hochul said.

Where to view fireworks on July 4

On the evening of the Fourth, there will be the Macy's 50th annual fireworks display, with viewing locations in Jersey City, Brooklyn Bridge Park, the Seaport and the FDR Drive.

From July 5-7, there will be sightseeing cruises and free tours of the tall ships, which will dock at various locations across the city. although it's free, reservations are highly recommended.