Parade of Ships travels along NYC waterfront for Sail4th 250 celebration

The biggest Fourth of July celebration in New York City history is underway, with part of it being the Sail4th 250 event.

Forty ships from the United States and around the world are setting sail at 9:30 a.m. from the Verrazzano Bridge. They will make their way up the Hudson River to the George Washington Bridge. It's the largest parade of tall ships ever assembled.

The festivities kicked off Friday afternoon when a group of Class B tall ships traveled down the East River from the Hell Gate Bridge to Gravesend, Brooklyn.

Read more: Sail4th 250 guide with list of tall ships in NYC for Fourth of July weekend

Before the main parade of ships, an aircraft parade will fly in formations over the Hudson River and the Verrazzano Bridge.

There will also be ceremonial cannon firings in the waters surrounding Lower Manhattan. Residents should expect loud blasts as early as 8 a.m.

Sail4th 250 parade map

CBS News New York

If you want to get a glimpse of the event, you'll need a view of the Hudson River between New York City and New Jersey.

The NYPD says you should use these access points:

West 55th St.

West 44th St.

West 24th St.

West 11th St.

Christopher St.

Laight St.

Riverside Park

Security for the event

Inspector Raul Maisonet, the commanding officer of the New York City Police Department Harbor Unit, said the security operation to prepare for America's 250th birthday was a year in the making.

"The U.S. warships that no one ever gets to put their eyes on, they're here and live, and these are active ships," he said.

The NYPD Harbor Unit also performed proactive dives with scuba teams and randomized sonar scans.

Personal watercrafts are banned from the waters on Saturday, and officers will be keeping a close eye on all vessels.

"We still respond to 911 calls," Maisonet said. "We still do any stops that we have to do – check for boating under the influence or Jet Skiing under the influence."

Visitors will need to go through security checkpoints, including bag checks and magnetometers, the NYPD said. Backpacks will not be allowed.