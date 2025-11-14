Ryder's Law, NYC's proposed horse-drawn carriage ban, fails in City Council committee hearing

Ryder's Law, legislation aimed at winding down New York City's horse-drawn carriage industry, will not move forward.

The City Council Committee on Health defeated the bill on Friday morning, with four members voting against it.

The legislation would have phased out the city's longstanding and controversial horse carriage industry altogether by stopping new licenses from being issued and replacing the carriages with electric alternatives.

"This was one of the most undemocratic displays I have ever witnessed in the New York City Council" City Councilmember Robert Holden said. "The Council could not care less what New Yorkers think. Even a member of the Committee said openly that decisions are made behind closed doors with Council leadership and special interests, not with the public."

"More than 75% of New Yorkers want horse-drawn carriages off city streets, so the carriage industry is resorting to dirty tricks to prop up this dying trade and keep exhausted horses pounding the pavement through sweltering summers and windy winters. PETA is confident that with compassionate councilmembers already committed to reintroducing this bill next term, the question isn't if New York will ban horse-drawn carriages, it's when," PETA Director Ashley Byrne said.

Outgoing Mayor Eric Adams urged councilmembers to pass Ryder's Law in September, reversing his long-standing position. He also issued an executive order to boost oversight of the industry.

The mayor at the time said that carriages raise safety issues for horses, pedestrians and drivers.

"The last incident that involved a runaway, scared horse shows us why. This is a public safety issue," he said. "They need to put this on the floor and make sure that it is voted on and turned into law."

Ryder's Law was named after a horse that died several months after it collapsed on the street in Manhattan.