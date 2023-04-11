Negotiations continue as Rutgers University and unions try to end strike

NEWARK, N.J. -- Negotiations continued Monday evening as Rutgers University and its unions try to end a strike.

About 9,000 faculty and staff walked out of the classrooms and onto the picket lines.

It was a day of disruption for 67,000 Rutgers students at all three campuses. Their classes were mostly canceled as instructors took to the picket lines, demanding better pay, job security and working conditions.

"I think people are hyped and excited to be out there," said Erin Santana, a Rutgers grad student.

It was a triptych of picket lines in Newark, Camden and the flagship campus in New Brunswick.

Thousands of full and part-time faculty members walked off the job in the biggest faculty strike in Big Ten history, and the first ever since Rutgers was founded in 1766.

Full-time faculty members are demanding 18.5 percent pay hikes over four years. Adjunct professors and grad assistants want better pay and job security.

"It's been decades and decades of relying on cheap labor to teach students. There's high turnover because the pay is so poor," said Rutgers Union President Amy Higer.

The vast majority of faculty members honored the picket line. Students in Newark said most, but not all, classes were canceled.

"There are a few professors who are still holding class. The mood among the students is that this is unacceptable. Why are you as a professor, when everybody else is out on strike, gonna be holding class?" said David Horan, an undergraduate student at Rutgers-Newark.

"I'm angered by the treatment of my professors, you know. I just want change to happen," said Isaiah Alcide-Barroso, an undergraduate student at Rutgers-Newark.

While strikers say Rutgers has plenty of money to meet demands, others worry a generous contract could require tuition hikes or more support from taxpayers.

Gov. Phil Murphy called both sides to Trenton to better monitor negotiations.

"Basically, with a 'lock the door, throw away the key' mentality, there's a very significant potential to move the needle," said Murphy.

"Anything that helps us bargain is helpful. But really what's gonna happen is the pressure from the strike," said Rutgers-Newark Union VP Kyle Riismandel.

Rutgers believes the strike is illegal because it involves public employees. The school threatened to get a court injunction to end the strike, but agreed to hold off on any legal action as long as negotiators make progress.

Students said they are strongly supportive of faculty members and the strike, but they want it to wrap up quickly so it doesn't impact their academic progress or graduation.