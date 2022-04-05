Ruling against New York's redistricting plan temporarily on hold
NEW YORK - A ruling that put a hold on New York's redistricting plan has been temporarily reversed by an appeals court.
The lower court declared the state's new congressional and legislative district maps are unconstitutional because they illegally benefit Democrats.
The appeals court reversal will be in effect until Thursday, when oral arguments are scheduled to take place.
