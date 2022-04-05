Watch CBS News

Ruling against New York's redistricting plan temporarily on hold

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Ruling against NY redistricting on hold 00:19

NEW YORK - A ruling that put a hold on New York's redistricting plan has been temporarily reversed by an appeals court. 

The lower court declared the state's new congressional and legislative district maps are unconstitutional because they illegally benefit Democrats

The appeals court reversal will be in effect until Thursday, when oral arguments are scheduled to take place. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 5, 2022 / 9:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.