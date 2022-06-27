Rudy Giuliani on being slapped on the back while campaigning for son Andrew: "As if a boulder hit me"

NEW YORK - A man is facing assault charges, accused of slapping former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in the back.

Surveillance video shows the encounter inside a ShopRite store on Staten Island.

The former Republican mayor says a store employee was angry over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and attacked him.

It happened as he was campaigning for his son Andrew ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

"About a third of the way through, I got hit on the back. As if a boulder hit me. It knocked me forward a step or two. It didn't knock me down. But it hurt tremendously. I did not know what it was, I had no idea what it was. And all of a sudden, I heard someone yell at me something I can't repeat," Giuliani said. "And then he turned around and he said that I was a woman killer, you kill women, your party kills women."

ShopRite says the employee has been suspended, pending termination.

In a statement, the company said "store security observed the incident, reacted swiftly and the police were notified. We have zero tolerance for aggression toward anyone."

Legal Aid, which is representing the man accused of slapping Giuliani, took issue with the former mayor's description of the event.

"The charges facing Daniel Gill, who has no previous contact with the criminal legal system, are inconsistent with existing law. Our client merely patted Mr. Giuliani, who sustained nothing remotely resembling physical injuries, without malice to simply get his attention, as the video footage clearly showed. "Mr. Gill was then followed and threatened by one of Mr. Giuliani's associates who allegedly poked Mr. Gill in the chest and told him that he was going to be 'locked up'. He was then needlessly held by the NYPD in custody for over 24 hours. "Given Mr. Giuliani's obsession with seeing his name in the press and his demonstrated propensity to distort the truth, we are happy to correct the record on exactly what occurred over the weekend on Staten Island."