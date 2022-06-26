Police: Rudy Giuliani slapped inside Staten Island supermarket

NEW YORK -- Police say former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped inside a Staten Island supermarket Sunday.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at a ShopRite on Veterans Road West in the Charleston section.

According to police, a 39-year-old man approached Giuliani inside the store and slapped him on the back.

The man was taken into custody.

Giuliani refused medical attention at the scene.

In a statement, Wakefern, the parent company of ShopRite, confirmed the incident involved a store associate:

"We are aware of an incident instigated by a store associate involving former Mayor Rudy Giuliani took place at the ShopRite of Veterans Road on Staten Island earlier today. Store security observed the incident, reacted swiftly and the police were notified. We have zero tolerance for aggression toward anyone."

Giuliani was in the area campaigning for his son, Andrew, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor of New York.

Andrew Giuliani released the following statement:

"Innocent people are attacked in today's New York all of the time. This particular incident hit very close to home. The assault on my father, America's Mayor, was over politics. We will not be intimidated by left wing attacks. As governor I will stand up for law and order so that New Yorkers feel safe again. This message has resonated with voters throughout my campaign, leading up to Tuesday's primary."