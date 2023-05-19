Watch CBS News
Roosevelt Hotel opens as official asylum seekers arrival center, will house families with children

NEW YORK --- The Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan opened Friday as a humanitarian center and lodging for asylum seekers

The hotel will be the official port of entry for asylum seekers, including those who've been arriving at airports, after Mayor Eric Adams' office closed the welcoming center at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. 

Adams is looking at more than 400 additional locations, including Rikers Island, to shelter asylum seekers. 

