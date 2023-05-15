Housing of asylum seekers in Orange County hotel causing tensions

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- Tensions are boiling over in Orange County, where plans to house asylum seekers have reportedly forced veterans to relocate.

About 40 men arrived at The Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh late last week. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said they will stay there for four months, with all necessities paid for.

READ MORE: Sources: NYC now housing asylum seekers at school gym in Brooklyn

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said around 20 veterans who were living there had to be moved to another hotel to make room for the asylum seekers.

"These are homeless veterans that we've picked up off the street that are in the most vulnerable conditions getting removed. We did reassign them to another hotel, but that ... they, you know, some of them have said like we feel totally betrayed," Neuhaus said.

Neuhaus said the city moved ahead with the plan despite previously agreeing to delay the relocations.