NYC considering Rikers Island, tents, tiny houses and refurbished shipping containers to house asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- The city will no longer house asylum seekers at a school gym in Coney Island, but Mayor Eric Adams says he's considering 400 other locations, including Rikers Island.

The mayor shook hands and posed for pictures in Harlem on Wednesday after yet another press conference where he sounded the alarm about the influx of asylum seekers and the need to consider all housing options -- even Rikers Island.

"We're going to look at everything," Adams said.

READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams says as many as 20 public school gyms may be needed to house asylum seekers

When CBS2 caught up with the mayor, he insisted his experience in dealing with crises like 9/11 and the pandemic would give him the ability to make the right decisions, whether it be using public school gyms or sending asylum seekers to suburban hotels.

"Listen, folks, easy, we got this. So I want New Yorkers to know I'm made for this moment. I'm the mayor that this moment calls for and we're going to navigate through this," Adams said.

That doesn't mean the mayor is worry free. A big concern is lost tourism dollars because about 50% of the city's hotel rooms are being used for asylum seekers.

"So instead of monies coming from people who are visiting us and spending in our tourism and our Broadway plays, instead of them using those hotels, we're using those hotels." Adams said.

It's a boatload of money. In 2021, tourists spent $52 billion in New York, generating $7.5 billion in state and local tax revenue.

READ MORE: Some parents refuse to drop off kids at P.S. 188 in Brooklyn while gym is being used to shelter asylum seekers

And with 600 to 700 asylum seekers now arriving every day, the city is looking at more than 400 other locations and considering tents, tiny houses, and even refurbished shipping containers.

Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom has been pleading with other state officials to help New York City.

"We're looking at every single county. New York City is in the middle of New York State and so we're looking at every single county in New York State," Williams-Isom said.

Meanwhile, Schools Chancellor David Banks defended the mayor's decision to use public school gyms as shelters, despite parental protests amid safety concerns. Some are keeping their kids home.