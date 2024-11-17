Hate crime charges levied against Long Island detective. "He attacked me. He harassed me. He assaulted me," victim says.

MANORVILLE, N.Y. -- A cellphone company technician says he was attacked earlier this month by a Long Island law enforcement officer while he was just doing his job.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old John Murphy, a detective, was charged was charged with two counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime, a felony, and aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor, and has since been suspended from the Rockville Centre Police Department.

The victim asked that CBS News New York only identify him as "Derick."

"I was in fear of my life," he said.

Here's what Derick says happened on Nov. 3

The cellphone company worker explained he was parked in a Manorville neighborhood after just completing tests on the cell tower which looms above it. While in his car, police say he was approached by a man who questioned why he was there.

"He gets agitated. His first words, 'You're lying, you're lying.' I'm like, 'What do you mean I'm lying? You see my work ID hanging in the vehicle. You see the siren,'" Derick said.

Police said the suspect refused to look at the worker's credentials.

The situation escalated from there, Derick said, adding the man, who told him he was a law enforcement officer, kicked his door and ripped a light off his car.

"He threw it. It hit the door, and it broke up in fragments. One of the fragments hit my cheek. At that point, I got scared because I was under attack," Derick said.

The man also allegedly used a racial slur while yelling at Derick to leave.

"Even though people focus on the 'n' word, the 'n' word is only part of what happened. He attacked me. He harassed me. He assaulted me," Derick said.

"Hate has no place in Suffolk County"

Murphy pled not guilty to criminal mischief as a hate crime at his arraignment Wednesday, where county officials denounced his alleged behavior.

"There is a video and there is corroboration," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

"Hate has no place in Suffolk County," County Executive Ed Romaine added.

The judge released Murphy, a Marine veteran, without bail. He's due back in court next month.

Derick said he's hoping justice is served, and believes sharing his story will send a strong message.

"That that kind of behavior should not be tolerated," Derick said. "We're all one people and we should love and treat one another with the respect and kindness we deserve."