Rockaway Township resident says family of bears is roaming between his yard, neighbor's yard

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A family of bears has been roaming between two homes in Rockaway Township for the past three days.

A homeowner told CBS2 the six bears, including several cubs, move from his tree to the neighbor's yard.

He has called the Department of Environmental Conservation, but he says he was told there's not much they can do unless the bears act erratically.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 7:41 PM

