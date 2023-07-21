NYPD: 2 suspects facing charges following series of attacks on women near Riverside Park

NEW YORK - Police say two suspects are in custody following a series of attacks on women by Riverside Park.

The NYPD shared an update on the investigation Friday morning, announcing the arrests.

"Based on the similar crimes and the proximity of locations, we believe and treated these incidents as being committed by one perpetrator," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

The first attack took place around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday inside the park near West 79th and West 80th streets on the Upper West Side. Police said a woman was approached by a man who groped her before taking off on a bike.

Later that night around 10 p.m., another woman was jogging on a bike path at 89th Street when she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted. Police said she screamed, and the suspect also rode off on a bike.

Then around 4 a.m. Thursday at 59th Street and Riverside Park, a woman was tackled to the ground. Police said she tried to call 911, but the suspect took off with her phone.

She was able to grab his chain from around his neck, which was recovered by responding officers.

Police then spotted a man inside the park who matched the description of the suspect in the third attack. The 39-year-old was charged with attempted rape, robbery, sexual abuse and assault.

"He made incriminating statements, including leaving his chain on the scene and identifying himself on the scene," he said. "A search warrant was conducted on his residence, where the complainant's cell phone was recovered."

Police also used surveillance video to track down a man believed to be the suspect in the first two attacks. Jhonathan Cortes-Lopez, 21, was charged with attempted rape, three counts of forcible touching, sexual abuse and assault.

Investigators say he was also involved in a forcible touching case from last month.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.