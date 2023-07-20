NYPD probing attacks on 2 women near Riverside Park

NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday they are investigating attacks on two women near Riverside Park that could be connected.

Both assaults happened along Riverside Drive. The first one happened Tuesday on the bike path at Riverside Park and 89th Street.

Police said a 38-year-old woman was jogging along the bike path at around 10 p.m., when a man on a bicycle approached her. Investigators said that guy got off his bike, pushed the woman to the ground, and proceeded to sexually assault her. He got away, leaving the victim with minor bruises and scratches.

Then on Thursday at around 5 a.m. and 30 blocks south, police say a 33-year-old woman was walking at Riverside Park and 59th Street, when a man tried to talk to her and then suddenly threw her to the ground and took her cellphone before taking off. Detectives said there was no attempt of a sexual assault, but that woman suffered lacerations.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police are looking into whether the same suspect is responsible for both attacks.