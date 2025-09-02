Bronx toddler's drowning prompts call for stricter regulations at New York day care pools

Proposed law calls for stricter regulations on pools at New York day cares

Proposed law calls for stricter regulations on pools at New York day cares

Proposed law calls for stricter regulations on pools at New York day cares

A Bronx family is trying to find purpose in their pain after their 1-year-old daughter drowned at day care last month.

Police said River Wilson was found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool at Ana's Butterfly Garden Family Group in the Bronx on Aug. 1. Investigators say there were no alarms or safety measures in place at the state-licensed day care.

CBS News New York investigator reporter Mahsa Saeidi spoke with River's parents and uncovered safety issues that state inspectors appear to have missed.

Tuesday, Rep. Ritchie Torres introduced "River's Law," which would strengthen regulations on pools at New York child care facilities.

River's Law would prohibit pools at residential day cares

"No parent should have to bury her own child," Torres said.

A CBS News New York investigation uncovered that, according to state records, hours after River's death, inspectors with the Office of Children and Family Services found the pool was not in compliance with regulations preventing access by children, adding it was too close to the house and the fence surrounding it was too short.

The investigation also found that before River's death, on at least eight different visits to the day care by inspectors between 2022 and 2025, the same pool was found to be in compliance.

"River's Law would prohibit swimming pools in residential day care centers, and it would require residential day care centers to be equipped with alarms that enhance child safety," Torres said.

He added, "We are here today because we refuse to wait any longer."

"What it feels like, which is what the congressman's trying to address, is that there are some measures in place, but the inspections are woefully inadequate or missing things or something's going wrong," said the Wilson family's attorney, James Williams.

The investigation also found state records show Ana's Butterfly Garden Family Group lost its license following River's drowning, but according to the New York City Police Department, the primary caregiver, Ana Gonzalez, has not been charged with a crime.

"What about the other families?"

Meanwhile, a memorial for River continues to grow outside the day care.

Saeidi spoke to River's parents last month as they recounted the dreadful day.

"She was lifeless on the floor. The next thing, they put River on the stretcher and they put her in the ambulance," father Ifiok Wilson said.

"And the worst day of my life happened," mother Ima Wilson said.

Ima Wilson called their daughter "the sweetest person that was on this earth."

"It might be me today, it might be me and my wife today, but what about the other families? We have other families that are still dropping their kids in the day care. So we need answers to our questions," Ifiok Wilson said.

Now, they're calling to make sure River's life leads to the safety of other children just like her.