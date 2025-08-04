1-year-old girl found dead in Bronx daycare pool. Here's the latest on the investigation.

A 1-year-old was found dead in a pool at a Bronx daycare center late last week, police said Monday.

The little girl, identified only as "River," was an only child.

What police say happened

Police say on Friday afternoon they were called to the daycare on Story Avenue, just around the corner from River's home, on a call for an unresponsive child.

Police sources say River was found by the caretaker in the pool out back. The caretaker allegedly told police she was cooking and noticed she hadn't seen the child in some time.

Sources say she told the investigators she looked, but the child was not in the building.

River was pronounced dead at the hospital. The medical examiner will determine the cause.

A man who identified himself as an inspector with the Office of Children and Family Services, was seen entering the family's home on Monday.

Little girl remembered as "joyful and "happy" baby

One neighbor described the scene at the daycare.

"The mother came and she was devastated, like you could just hear her wallowing in screams," Edward Shoman said.

Other stunned neighbors lit candles and placed items outside the daycare. Ezinne Ijomah, the child's aunt, said River would have turned 2 in November.

"River was ... sorry ... River was joyful. She was a happy baby," Ijomah said. "She was at one point taking swimming lessons, so she was, I guess, familiar. She loved the water."

She was asked for her understanding of what happened.

"Negligence. That's all I can say," Ijomah said.

The New York City Department of Health health is currently investigating this situation. CBS News New York also reached out to the daycare and caretaker at the business, but did not immediately hear back from either.