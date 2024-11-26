Rep. Ritchie Torres says he's "open to" running for New York governor after criticizing Hochul

NEW YORK — United States Rep. Ritchie Torres says he's "open to" running for governor in New York after questioning the actions of Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams.

Torres has been highly critical of the job Hochul is doing.

"We've seen a rise in crime in New York state and New York City. If she calls that governing, the majority of New Yorkers aren't impressed," he said.

Hochul responds to congressman's letter about deadly stabbings

Torres wrote a letter to the governor and the mayor, claiming they were complicit in the release of Ramon Rivera, who fatally stabbed three people in New York City last week.

Hochul reacted to the letter Tuesday, saying, "I'm not politicizing that tragedy. I refuse to politicize what was a horrific attack destroying families just before the holidays."

When asked about the possibility that Torres was using the attack as a springboard to a political campaign against her, Hochul said, "I actually don't care what he's doing."

Torres, meanwhile, said, "I've made no decision to run for governor. I'm open to it, but I've made no final decision."

Adams, Torres had "productive conversation," congressman says

Adams was also asked about Torres' charges that the city failed to keep Rivera in prison despite his assault of a correction officer.

"I can understand the concerns that the congressman raised and others have raised, but we can't be revisionist. I don't think there has been an elected official in the city that has been more vociferous around people with severe mental health illness," he said.

Both the governor and the mayor insist the city has increased services for those struggling with mental health issues.

On social media late Tuesday afternoon, Torres said he had a productive conversation with the mayor, and he supports the mayor's efforts to build mental health institutions in the city.