New York congressman blasts lawmakers after deadly stabbings in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres says New York leaders should be fired after a man recently released from jail was charged with killing three people in a New York City stabbing rampage.

Ramon Rivera, who police said is an 8-time criminal offender, was charged with murdering three people in separate, unprovoked stabbing attacks in broad daylight on Nov. 18 in Manhattan.

Rivera's most recent stint in jail involved a transfer to the psych ward at Bellevue, where he attacked a correction officer. He did not appear in court Friday due to a mental health evaluation.

"The lesson learned from the Ramon Rivera rampage is that when government fails, people can lose their lives," said Torres. "Not only did the state and the city fail to punish him for assaulting a correction officer, but the city released him early for good behavior, and the end result is three New Yorkers were stabbed to death ... Whoever made that decision in the corrections department should be fired."

Torres calls mayor and governor "complicit" in murders

Mayor Eric Adams blamed the state's new bail laws for allowing Rivera out, but Torres said Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul are at fault too. In a letter to the mayor and governor, Torres called them "complicit" in the three murders.

In response, a City Hall spokesperson told CBS News New York, "Ramon Rivera's ability to roam our streets freely is disturbing, which is why Mayor Adams was one of the first to question it publicly. The mayor has also been sounding the alarm about the revolving door of criminals being let back out onto the streets - after our police officers arrest them - for years now. We are in the process of reviewing this case internally, and appreciate the congressmember's partnership as we work to keep New York City safe for all."

Hochul called the stabbings abhorrent at an event last week and blamed city judges, who have discretion on how to apply the new bail laws.

"I agree with the mayor that the system here in the city failed," Hochul said. "I will be happy to bring my state resources to help analyze what actually failed at Rikers. Someone who assaults a corrections officer gets out for good behavior? It that's good behavior, how are we defining bad behavior? What the hell is going on here?" Hochul said.

The Department of Correction did not respond to our request for comment.

Torres, a Democrat from the Bronx, is considering running for governor in 2026. Monday, he confirmed he is launching a "listening tour" across the state to gauge interest in his potential candidacy.