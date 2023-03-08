Republican Assemblymembers call on New York City to address staffing, safety crisis at Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- A group of Republican Assemblymembers is calling on New York City to address the staffing and safety crisis at Rikers Island.

They held a news conference Tuesday after going on a tour of the city jail.

They're calling on lawmakers in Albany to pass legislation that would make sexual assault on correction officers a felony instead of a misdemeanor.

The correction officers' union also says officer headcount has dropped 30% as over 4,000 officers have resigned or retired since 2019 because of grueling working conditions.

"We need more officers. Our members are essential for operating safe jails. It is unsustainable to continue to expect us to provide more and more and perform exceptionally with less and less support," said Benny Boscio, president of the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association.

"We need to get this facility corrected so that our officers, our staff that work here and our inmates can be safe," Assemblyman Michael Durso said.

We have reached out to the Department of Correction for comment and are waiting to hear back.