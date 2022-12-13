New York City Council oversight hearing today on effort to improve conditions on Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council will hold an oversight hearing Tuesday on the Department of Correction's efforts to reform conditions on Rikers Island.

With 17 inmate deaths reported so far this year, a federal monitor has been closely watching the department.

The City Council will be asking for updates on an action plan the DOC vowed to implement in order to avoid losing control of the jail.

Mayor Eric Adams has insisted the city will not turn over control, claiming he will get the job done. But many advocates think otherwise.

"We know the mayor's team will argue that they have the situation under control, but we know that that is the complete opposite," activist TS Candii said at a rally last month.

In an interview with CBS2 last month, the DOC commissioner talked about the department's recent actions.

"We have significantly reduced staff shortages in the department, we have reinstituted programming for staff, we have put in a violence reduction plan that has affected our young adult facility in a very, very positive way to bring it to a level of calm that it hasn't seen in years," Commissioner Louis Molina told CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer.

Earlier this month, there was a federal hearing focused on the jail's conditions. While it was acknowledged new protocols have helped recently, staff shortages and violence continue to create what was described as a dire situation.

A federal report shows over the last six years, conditions have progressive worsened. It found a lack of competency and a void in leadership resulted in more than 2,000 assaults on staff, a record number of detainee suicides and fights that are on pace to top past years.

A federal judge is urging the hiring of outside security experts to oversee correction officers, but city attorneys say local and state laws could prohibit that.