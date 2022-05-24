NYC due in court to present plan to turn around conditions on Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- New York City is due in court to present its plan to improve conditions on Rikers Island.

Mayor Eric Adams has said he can help turn the troubled jail system around, if given the chance.

A judge is set to decide if a federal takeover of Rikers is needed.

Deaths, violence and staff shortages have plagued the jail complex.

Ahead of the presentation, the court-appointed monitor said discussions need to include a plan to give the city the necessary legal authority to implement any changes.