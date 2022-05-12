Mayor Eric Adams announces new task force to tackle problems at Rikers Island

Mayor Adams announces task force to help with Rikers

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan Thursday to help the troubled Rikers Island jail complex.

He says a new task force will meet weekly to discuss ongoing problems and implement reforms when needed.

The group consists of eight city agencies that will be working to support the Department of Correction.

He says the goal is to provide a safe and functional jail system.

This comes just days after someone died in custody there for the fourth time this year.

The Legal Aid Society released a statement in response to the plan saying, "An executive order telling City agencies to talk to one another and hold more meetings is not action and will not save lives."

Last month, U.S. Justice Department suggested a possible federal takeover.