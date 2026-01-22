Former Gov. Richard Codey lies in state as hundreds honor New Jersey's longest-serving lawmaker

Hundreds of people paid their respects to former New Jersey Gov. Richard Codey as his flag-draped casket was lying in state all day Thursday in Trenton.

Codey, who died at 79 last week after a brief illness, served as a Democrat in the state legislature for more than 50 years, making him the Garden State's longest-serving lawmaker.

Codey's wife Mary Jo, his children, friends, fellow legislators and members of the public filled the quiet rotunda of the State House to say their goodbyes.

"I am going to remember him as my friend, 55 years of accompanying him down here to Trenton, to the constituents in our area," Democratic New Jersey State Sen. John McKeon said.

New Jersey's "accidental" governor

Codey became know as New Jersey's "accidental" governor when Democrat Jim McGreevey resigned amid scandal in 2004.

As senate president at the time, Codey was next in line to the governorship because the state had not yet established the position of lieutenant governor.

During his term, Codey used his signature humor to thank Republicans.

"Your criticism has been measured and fair ... and it better stay that way," Codey once said.

"Dick Codey had a dry humor that loved comedy," McKeon said.

Remembered for mental health outreach

One of Codey's main focuses was on mental health. He amplified his wife's struggles with postpartum depression to help other moms.

"I think that's his epitaph. That's who he was. He was empathetic. He would reach out, a people person," McKeon said.

Over the years, Codey said helping others deal with loss as a funeral director gave him that deep sense of empathy.

Sherrill recalls Codey's warm personality

Newly-inaugurated Gov. Mikie Sherrill remembered Codey campaigning for her congressional race at a diner.

"He went to every single table with me and every person is like, 'Oh, Governor Codey, I have your book! Oh, you've coached basketball for my kid!' He had such a warmth about him, such a connection to people, to everyday people," Sherrill said. "I hope he is watching down on us here in New Jersey."

The visitation for Codey is on Friday, before his funeral scheduled for Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.