Richard Codey, former New Jersey governor, dies at 79, his family says

Richard Codey, the former governor of New Jersey and the state's longest-serving lawmaker, has died, his family announced.

Codey died peacefully Sunday morning at his home after a brief illness, according to his family. He was 79.

"Our family has lost a beloved husband, father and grandfather -- and New Jersey lost a remarkable public servant who touched the lives of all who knew him," the family said in a Facebook post.

Codey, a Democrat, became acting governor of the Garden State following the resignation of Gov. Jim McGreevey in Nov. 2004. He served out the remainder of McGreevey's term, which ended in 2006.

Acting New Jersey Governor Richard J. Codey speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Trenton, New Jersey, on Friday, April 13, 2007. Jeff Zelevansky/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"He lived his life with humility, compassion and a deep sense of responsibility to others. He spoke the truth when others wouldn't and fought tirelessly for the people of New Jersey during his record-setting 50 years in the Legislature. He made friends as easily with Presidents as he did with strangers in all-night diners," his family said.

Codey was first elected to the New Jersey State Legislature in 1973 as an assemblyman representing communities in Essex and Morris counties. He served as a state senator from 1984 until his retirement in 2024. He had returned to the state senate when his term as governor ended.

"Dick Codey understood the importance of service, especially when it was unexpected. He was driven by his values and used that drive to make our state a better place. His legacy is one we're all a part of and we all benefit from," U.S. Sen. Andy Kim said in a post on X.

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. also offered his condolences to Codey's family.

"Richard Codey was a prominent figure in Essex County and New Jersey for over a half century ... I respected Dick for his ability to get things done and how he always was a staunch advocate for his constituents. I am glad that we dedicated Codey Arena in his honor in 2005 while he was alive so that he could see how much people appreciated him and the impact he had," DiVincenzo said.

The Union County Board of Commissioners said Codey "devoted his life to public service, spending decades advocating for the people of New Jersey with integrity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to doing what was right — particularly for those who were most vulnerable. His leadership, humility, and courage left a lasting mark on our state and set an example for generations of public servants."

Codey's family said information about his services will be shared in the coming days.