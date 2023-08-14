New Jersey State Sen. Richard Codey retiring at end of term

TRENTON, N.J. - It's the end of an era for New Jersey State Senator Richard Codey.

The longest-serving legislator in the state's history said Monday he's retiring at the end of his term in January.

Codey has served New Jersey for 50 years as an assemblyman, state senator, and as governor nearly a decade ago.

Codey wrote on social media that it's time for him to step aside and watch the next generation do their thing, and he's trading in all those trips to Trenton for more time as a husband, father and grandfather.