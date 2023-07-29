Wife of Gilgo Beach murders suspect asks for privacy: "I am pleading with you all to give us space"

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- The wife of Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann released a statement Friday asking for privacy for her family and neighbors.

Asa Ellerup's attorney said she wouldn't comment on her recent divorce filing.

In a statement, Ellerup said:

"On behalf of my family and especially my elderly neighbors, who have also had their lives turned upside down by the enormous police presence, in addition to the spectators, and news crews. They deserve to live peacefully; they should be able to walk their dogs and go to the grocery stores without cameras shoved in their faces. I am pleading with you all to give us space so that we may regain some normalcy in our neighborhood."

Heuermann is charged with the murders of three women and is a person of interest in a fourth murder.

Related stories:

Investigators spent 12 days searching their Massapequa Park home. Police removed the crime scene tape and opened the block Tuesday, and Heuermann's wife and two adult children were seen returning to the house Thursday.

Nassau Police say they will have zero tolerance for loitering or trespassing. Even stopping in front of the house could result in a $150 summons.