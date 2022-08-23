Residents in hotly contested 10th Congressional District sound off on the issues

CBS2 speaks to voters in the 10th Congressional District about the issues

NEW YORK -- Tuesday is primary day in New York, Among the races, one of the most competitive House primaries in the entire country is right here in our own backyard.

The newly created 10th Congressional District is jam-packed with candidates. On Monday night, CBS2's Kevin Rincon heard from voters about the issues that matter to them.

The 10th Congressional District is brand new. It was redrawn to include all of Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn.

New lines means new representation. Tuesday's ballot will feature 13 candidates.

A recent Emerson College poll showcased the top six. Leading the way is former federal prosecutor Dan Goldman, followed by Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, first-term Congressman Mondaire Jones, City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon, and former Congresswoman Elizabeth Holtzman.

In Prospect Heights, voters are clear about what matters to them.

"I'm really hoping the candidates think about working families, and think about progressive stances and really holding our leaders accountable," resident Megan Cayler said. "We are fortunate enough to live in one of the most diverse cities in the entire country and I would love to have elected officials who reflect that."

Safety is something that has been top of mind.

"Even the park. We like to hang out in the park. Now, we scared. We can't even go there because you don't know what's going to happen," a resident named Sandrea said.

"Someone that would ensure the rents can go down, and public safety," another person said.

"It's really people that can just reform the city based on what has been changing for the past years or so, and make it a more livable place and bring it back to what it was before the pandemic," added Michael Rosenblum.

There are also calls for more investments.

Welington Furmet said in Spanish whoever wins should work to create more safe places for kids, like basketball and tennis courts.

"It's always good to see proper representation," one man said. "Someone who is of the people and interested in the people."

Tuesday's Republican primary has risk analyst Benine Hamdan running unopposed in what is a heavily Democratic district.