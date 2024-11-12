Red Flag Warning returns today for NYC area. Map shows greatest fire risk.

NEW YORK -- A Red Flag Warning is back in effect for much of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Tuesday, as gusty winds return to the forecast, along with the risk of wildfires.

After achieving record-setting warmth at a few locations Monday, temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 50s, retreating back to what's consider normal. Paired with gusty winds, this will make it feel even cooler, so be sure to dress warm.

Map shows Red Flag Warning for Tri-State Area

A Red Flag Warning is back in effect for New York, Connecticut and northeastern New Jersey. CBS News New York

Unfortunately, with the leaves and brush rapidly drying out, fire spread will be a greater concern Tuesday.

The Red Flag Warning has been issued from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for New York City, the Hudson Valley, Long Island, northeast New Jersey and southwest Connecticut.

The National Weather Service centers in New York and New Jersey put out a joint statement, reading in part, "Due to the combination of gusty winds and marginal relative humidity values, these conditions could support the rapid spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control."

Dry, windy conditions fueling recent fires

Firefighters have been battling the wildfire at the border of New Jersey and New York all weekend. CBS News New York

The combination of dry and windy conditions have been fueling brush fires, like one that broke out last weekend in Brooklyn's Prospect Park.

It has also made it more difficult for the firefighters working to contain the Jennings Creek wildfire burning through 5,000 acres on the New York-New Jersey border near Greenwood Lake.

"Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts," the National Weather Service joint statement continued.

Drought stretches into another week

CBS News New York

While the area received a little rainfall Sunday into Monday, it has been more than a month without a soaking rain, and drought conditions persist across the Northeast.

The winds will keep up Tuesday night, as temperatures go down to the 30s and 20s. Crisp sunshine will dominate Wednesday, with temperatures running even colder. Thankfully, the winds won't be quite as strong, but do expect an elevated fire risk once again.

Thursday will likely be the coldest day of the week, with highs only in the 40s. While we expect more cloud cover that day, the wet weather will probably miss us to the south and west.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to visit the site of the deadly Jennings Creek wildfire Tuesday and deliver remarks. Watch live around 1:15 p.m. on CBS News New York.