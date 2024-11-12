As race to contain Jennings Creek fire along N.Y., N.J. border continues, Gov. Hochul announces statewide outdoor burn ban

Race on to contain Jennings Creek wildfire along New York, New Jersey border

WEST MILFORD, N.J. -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visited the site of a deadly 5,000-acre wildfire that's burning along the New York-New Jersey border Tuesday.

Officials say the fire is about 20% contained.

New York state forest ranger Dariel Vasquez, 18, was killed battling the Jennings Creek fire when he was struck by a falling tree Saturday. A memorial was held Monday for Vasquez, a 2024 Ramapo High school graduate.

"Dariel Vasquez lost his life while trying to protect the lives of others. We have extended our condolences to his family, but I'm sure that's a wound that will take forever to heal," Hochul said.

Hochul sees the difficult conditions firefighters face first hand

The governor described the conditions firefighters and other first responders are dealing with as "frightening," and lauded the volunteer firefighters who have come from all over the state to battle the wildfire. She also explained what's being done from the air as well as on the ground.

"We are there until the end," Hochul said.

The governor described the current conditions as "pretty dire," and said the drought that is plaguing the Tri-State Area "has been a challenge for us," as firefighters and state workers continue to try to get the upper hand on the blaze.

"Unfortunately, there is no significant rainfall predicted in the immediate forecast," Hochul said. "It is absolutely critical that New Yorkers avoid any outdoor burning at this time. We are announcing today a statewide burn ban because the threats are too great and we cannot have our resources directed to smaller fires. We need everybody, all hands on deck on the major fires we have right here."

Hochul said expected winds of 25-35 mph in the area of the wildfire will cause, "turmoil, chaos and a lot of uncertainty that we don't need right now."

She added because the state could see an atypical winter, water conservation efforts could continue for months.

"We will not leave this crisis until we feel comfortable that everyone and every property is safe," Hochul said.

Red Flag Warning in effect Tuesday

Tuesday's Red Flag Warning due to windy conditions is causing problems for crews battling the blaze. The smoke is more intense on the Jersey side, as the winds blow from the northwest.

Flames are threatening more than two dozen structures.

On Monday, firefighters got a bit of help from some much-needed rain.

Firefighters in two states have been throwing everything they have at the blaze, including hundreds of first responders, dozens of hand crews, and several engines and helicopters. More than 100 buckets of water were dropped by choppers on the fire Monday, New York State Park Police said.

Officials said they're zeroing in on the exact location where the fire started, but actually reaching the area to investigate is very challenging due to rough, mountain terrain where there are no roads. Firefighters are at times using shovels to battle the fire -- all while carrying 80-90 pounds of gear on their backs.

"It's extremely limited and a wilderness setting for us to get up there, so it's making access to fight the fire hard -- hard to get equipment in there because some areas are too steep for bulldozers to go to. So it is somebody on the ground, digging fire lines, choking on smoke and dust, trying to suppress this fire with manual labor," New Jersey Fire Service Commander Christopher Franek said.

Watching and waiting as the fight continues

On Monday night, New Jersey set back burns to prevent the fire from spreading to homes along East Shore Drive, and to several historical structures within the Long Pond Ironworks Historic District.

So far, no evacuations have been ordered.

Maryann Mullane said she is concerned about her vacation home in the Hewitt section of West Milford.

"We are hoping that the fire doesn't jump the road, because then it will be on our property. So we're going to see what the situation is now," Mullane said.

"It's a miracle our property did survive. The fire line they created helped stop it, but also the rain that came miraculously," Greenwood Lake homeowner Olympia Lambert said.

Greenwood Lake School District's middle school opened on a two-hour delay Tuesday.