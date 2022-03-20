Watch CBS News

Red Bulls wilt in stoppage time, settle for draw with Columbus

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS/AP

HARRISON, N.J. -- Darlington Nagbe scored the tying goal for the Columbus Crew in a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

Nagbe's game-tying goal came in the fifth minute of stoppage time for the Crew (2-0-2).

The Red Bulls and the Crew each had nine shots. The Red Bulls had two shots on goal and the Crew had four.

Carlos Miguel saved three of the four shots he faced for the Red Bulls. Eloy Room had two saves for the Crew.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. The Red Bulls visit the New England Revolution and the Crew host Nashville.

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 20, 2022 / 5:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

