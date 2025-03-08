Red Bulls' Carlos Coronel has seven saves in scoreless duel with Atlanta United

Carlos Coronel finished with seven saves for the New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United's Brad Guzan wasn't tested in a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Coronel had six saves in the first half for the Red Bulls (1-1-1) — the defending Eastern Conference champions. He joined Luis Robles as the only Red Bulls goalkeepers to top 150 career starts through all competitions. He is one win away from 50 for his career. It was Coronel's 37th career clean sheet and his fourth against Atlanta United.

Guzan earned his 61st shutout for Atlanta United (1-1-1). The 40-year-old had 24 clean sheets in four seasons with defunct Chivas USA from 2005-08.

The Red Bulls lead the all-time series 9-2-6 while improving to 4-2-3 in Atlanta.

The Red Bulls will host Orlando City on Saturday. Atlanta United will host Inter Miami on March 16.