New York DMV announces extended hours for Real ID appointments

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for residents to get a Real ID ahead of the May deadline.

Every Thursday, extended hours will be in effect at all offices in New York City, Westchester County and Rockland County, as well as on Long Island.

Offices will stay open an extra 90 minutes – until 6:30 p.m. – exclusively for Real ID and Enhanced ID processing.

"Real ID Thursdays" begin April 3.

How to get a Real ID appointment in New York

The DMV says they will also be significantly increasing the number of Real ID and Enhanced ID appointments available. Additional appointment times will be released throughout the day on a daily basis.

Reservations can be made online at public.nydmvreservation.com. New Yorkers are encouraged to check often for new appointment times.

The DMV previously announced select branches will open on Saturday mornings, beginning in April, for Real ID appointments.

Starting May 7, a Real ID, Enhanced ID or passport will be needed to board a domestic flight.

What do I need to get a Real ID in New York?

Anyone trying to get a Real ID or Enhanced ID will need to bring certain documents to their appointment, including two proofs of New York state residency and proof of your full, legal name.

Expired or outdated documents will not be accepted.

New Yorkers are urged to check the DMV's Real ID document guide or online application pre-screening process before their appointment.