Rashid Ali Bynum appears in court on murder charges in shooting death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The man charged with murdering Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour appeared in court Wednesday.

Rashid Ali Bynum, 28, faced a judge in Virginia. A bond hearing was set for Friday followed by an extradition hearing at the end of June. 

Bynum is accused of fatally shooting Dwumfour in February

Officials say Bynum was saved in Dwumfour's phone with the acronym "FCF" for the church Fire Congress Fellowship.

"Eunice has been involved in that church, apparently the person being accused of this murder has been involved in that church," attorney John Wisniewski said Tuesday. "Whether it is as a relationship to their knowing one another in the church or for some other reason is certainly not clear."

CBS2 has learned Dwumfour was a church counselor to Bynum and others.

The Sayreville Council president says he has no idea why the suspect would want to murder her.

