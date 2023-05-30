Eunice Dwumfour killing: Arrest made in murder of Sayreville city councilwoman, sources say

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- Authorities have made an arrest in the murder of Sayreville, New Jersey City Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, sources tell CBS New York.

Dwumfour was gunned down as she sat in her car outside her house on Feb. 1.

More details are expected to be released about the arrest in a news conference at 4 p.m.

You can watch that news conference live on CBS News New York.

BREAKING: Source tells me an arrest has been made in the murder of Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.

Presser at 4pm@CBSNewYork — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) May 30, 2023

"I saw a man shooting into the driver's side of a white vehicle three times," a 911 caller said. "The person in that driver's side car is probably not alive."

Read more: Funeral for slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour held in Newark

In an interview, Dwumfour's 12-year-old daughter, Nicole Teliano, said she thought she was hearing fireworks.

"We were waiting for my mom to look for a parking space, and then she was taking a lot of time. So we started calling her over and over again, but it wouldn't pick up. And then we heard gunshots, and we started calling the police," she said.

Born to Ghanaian parents, Dwumfour graduated from William Paterson University in 2017. Four years later, she became the first Black person elected to a Sayreville council seat.

"Eunice is no harm to nobody. Nobody. That's why we want justice for her because I don't understand," said Mary Dwumfour, Eunice's mother.

In March, the family met with police but wound up with more questions than answers.

Read more: Family of slain Sayreville City Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour desperate for answers almost 2 months after her shooting death

"There is no idea that they're aware of as to who wanted to see her dead, what motive they may have had," the family's attorney, John Wisniewski, said at the time.