Winter to blame for salty tap water taste in Rahway, N.J., company says. Here are measures that should be taken.

Residents in Rahway, New Jersey say their water tastes salty and they're concerned.

Veolia Water Rahway, which serves the city, says routine winter snow removal measures are to blame, specifically elevated chloride levels from road salt runoff.

"Snow and ice control treatments along roadways impact the city of Rahway's water supply, the Rahway River. This year's weather has produced chloride levels not previously seen," the company said.

Salt in the water is not harmful to most, company says

Resident Darren Levine said he has been testing the water. He showed CBS News New York a video that describes what he found.

"This year, I went on Amazon and bought a basic water tester. It tests for TDs, total dissolve solids, and if you look at the EPA, they seem to say the upper limit should be 500 and ours yesterday morning was over 1,700," Levine said.

Veolia said it's implementing corrective measures and supplementing drinking water from an alternate source, but added the state's Department of Environmental Protection says the salty levels don't pose a health threat to most people.

However, the city went on social media to provide some guidance.

"If you are on a low-sodium diet, you may want to consult with your physician," it said.

The water company said it will continue supplementing its water until chloride levels drop because even though the water is treated, chlorides can't be fully eliminated.

Residents, businesses turn to bottled water, filtration systems

Residents told CBS News New York the current problem has been happening since January, but added they've had to deal with the odd taste for several years.

"I feel like this happens all the time in the winter. I guess when they salt the street just the runoff goes into our regular drinking water, but you can really taste it and we have a filter, but even that wasn't helping," Charlene Darko said.

Shower and sink water, she said, also worries her.

"I haven't quite taken to using bottled water for my face, but I think if it continues a little longer I might have to because it's a lot of salt and it's harsh," Darko said.

"I don't drink tap water anyway. We've had too many issues," resident Patience Opola said. "We usually buy bottled water or we get the gallons delivered to our house."

"I am pretty quick to use the water bottle system because just as much care as I put in myself I put in my dog," resident Mike Marquez added.

Businesses in Rahway are also trying to make sure their water doesn't taste salty.

"The water here at Coffee Box is extremely filtered. We use like this very high-end reverse osmosis system," employee Elijah Herega said.