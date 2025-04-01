Racially charged incidents in Long Island high school sports prompt search for solutions

School officials on Long Island are united in their effort to combat unacceptable behavior in high school sports, including derogatory language, racial slurs and taunts.

Parents, coaches and advocates want to find positive solutions to troubling allegations.

February incident highlights tensions

In February, parents watched with concern as two female athletes from Elmont and Kennedy High School scuffled on a basketball court. Initially, only the Black player from Elmont was suspended. Officials later reviewed the video, and the white player from Kennedy High was suspended days later.

Elmont, in the Sewanhaka district, is 60% Black and 21% Hispanic. Kennedy, in the Bellmore-Merrick district, is 75% white. Jon Johnson, president of Elmont's Dads Club, says there's ongoing tension between the two.

"Yes, you want to have conversation, we get it. But in the meantime, what are we doing for the kids that still got to get out on those courts, on those fields, playing?" Johnson said.

School districts respond

"The claim that the district has been unresponsive to concerns about racism in athletics is untrue. The district does not tolerate racism, intolerance or discrimination of any type. We have extended our deepest apologies and held ourselves accountable for unfortunate behaviors that have occurred in the past with Elmont Memorial High School. As a district, we remain committed to promoting an environment that is respectful of all," said Bellmore-Merrick schools superintendent Michael Harrington.

"The district's primary focus will always be our students. The PTSA and Dads Club have met to discuss the best ways to support our student athletes. The purpose of last month's discussion was to provide parents and staff with a safe space to speak about the frustrations and pain felt by some student athletes during competitions. The district leadership is committed to ensuring that all student athletes feel safe and supported so that they can thrive and succeed. The Sewanhaka Central High School District has and continues to work collaboratively with the Bellmore-Merrick leadership - and discussions are continuing about how best to ensure that student athletes can compete in a safe and respectful place," Sewanhaka school district superintendent Regina Agrusa said.

"You've got to be taught to hate"

Parents and administrators say racism in Long Island high school sports has been alleged for decades, but has been underreported. Charges against John "Junior" Gott's wife and daughter following and daughter in the Locust Valley high school stands were dropped. Patchogue Medford players say they were subjected to racial slurs during a West Islip game.

"Anyone who has seen the musical 'South Pacific' knows the song 'You've got to be taught to hate and fear,'" attorney and advocate Fred Brewington said.

Brewington represents Roosevelt High School in a lawsuit against Lynbrook and Wantagh. In May 2023, a group of students turned their backs, and allegedly taunted the visiting Black players.

"It's paying attention to a need for us to change cultures in high school sports and society, and that is what this lawsuit represents," Brewington said.

"It's not just Elmont and Kennedy, but all school districts across the county. How can we do a better job? We are all going to recommit to make sure the code of conduct is in place and that there are consequences," Agrusa said.

"Parents and players who went here, we were told to shut up and play. Just play. And that's not the narrative we want to go forward with," Elmont parent Carlito Bayne said. "It's disheartening."

While some parents asked for a moratorium, the superintendents of Sewanhaka, Bellmore-Merrick, and Section 8 - the governing body of school sports in the area - see another way forward.

"The answer is not hiding from one another. It's important to educate about how rich the interaction is, and why it's necessary, so we don't [have] implicit biases that force us into our silos," Brewington said.