Racial slurs hurled at New York high school basketball team, AD says

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- A New York high school basketball team was subjected to racial slurs at a rivalry game on Long Island, according to the school's athletic director.

The incident at the game between Patchogue-Medford High School and West Islip High School in Suffolk County is under investigation.

"Some fans directed taunts and racial slurs at our players, an act that is both unacceptable and deeply troubling," Patchogue-Medford High School's athletic director wrote in a letter to parents after the game at West Islip.

"These are extremely concerning allegations and the district is taking this matter very seriously," West Islip's superintendent said in response.

Both schools' communities expressed deep disapproval at the allegations.

"I think it's very sad," Suffolk County Legislator Jason Richberg said. "This is a good conversation for the school districts and us personally to have in our homes about what language is appropriate and what language is not."

Many students say they experienced racism in school, CDC survey says

Nearly one-third of high schoolers across the U.S. said they experienced racism in school in 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With discrimination on the rise, experts say the research points to the need for schools to alter focus.

Charvon Davis-Pierce, a former Suffolk varsity high school cheerleader, says she was a victim of discrimination during a game in 1986.

"During that game, while we were cheering on the floor during the halftime, racial epithets were spewed at us, things were thrown at us," Davis-Pierce said.

She has since joined the Parent Equity Team, which involves school districts across the county pledging to work together to promote respect and sportsmanship on and off the court.