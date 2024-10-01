Assault case against John "Junior" Gotti's wife and daughter dismissed

Motion hearing held for Kimberly, Gianna Gotti in connection to Long Island fight

NEW YORK -- The assault charges against Kimberly and Gianna Gotti, the wife and daughter of John "Junior" Gotti, have been dismissed.

In February, Gianna Gotti, 23, and Kimberly Gotti, 55, were involved in an altercation at Locust Valley High School on Long Island. They were charged with assault.

The Nassau County District Attorney's office said the case against them was dismissed Tuesday "on procedural grounds."

"We await the judge's written decision and will review our options," the DA's office said.

The alleged victim said the fight erupted after she asked someone to stop cursing at the students.

"At that point, I felt my hair being pulled and felt my wig come off, which was held on by three clips and velcro," the woman said in her statement to police. "I felt as if my scalp was going to be ripped off and I observed the lady in the gray jacket pulling my hair."

An attorney for the Gotti family said their son, who was playing in the game, was being abused by the woman.

John "Junior" Gotti was the acting boss of the Gambino crime family while his father, John Gotti, also known as the "Teflon Don," was serving a life sentence in prison, where he died in 2002.