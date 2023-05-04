Roosevelt High School says boys basketball team was taunted with racial slurs during games at Wantagh and Lynbrook

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. -- A Long Island school district says its boys basketball team was the target of taunting and racial slurs during away games.

There were somber feelings among players and coaches inside the Roosevelt High School gymnasium on Thursday. Some were present at the games in Wantagh and Lynbrook in February.

"This was during the starting lineup call. They turned their backs," said Rochelle Gooding, Roosevelt High School's cheerleading coach.

Gooding said she felt respect and sportsmanship were cast aside as opposing parents appeared to do nothing.

It looked like a free-for-all. No referees asked for handshakes. Wantagh and Lynbrook students swarmed the court. Roosevelt parents said they felt intimidated.

Players asked to document what happened after the games said they heard the N-word.

"The best way to reduce prejudice is equal status contact, so being able to relate across racial lines," said Dr. Darlene Powell Garlington, a clinical psychologist.

"How are these people, in these white T-shirts and sweatshirts, with their backs turned and booing at the same time to their opponents, going to learn a lesson that that's not how you treat people," said Frederick Brewington, an attorney for the Roosevelt School District.

Roosevelt school leaders said their notice of claim does not have to become a lawsuit if they can meet with the two schools and begin to remedy the wrongs.

"To make sure that their voice is heard and that the conversation, if never had before, will begin," said Brewington.

"It is our intent to change the picture for our students and to put it in a new frame," said Roosevelt schools superintendent Deborah Wortham.

Attorneys for the schools attended the briefing, but said they and Section 8 Nassau Public High School Athletic Association cannot comment due to pending litigation.