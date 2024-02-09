John "Junior" Gotti's wife and daughter charged with assault after fight at high school basketball game

LATTINGTOWN, N.Y. - John "Junior" Gotti's wife and daughter were arrested Thursday night after a fight at a high school basketball game on Long Island.

It happened around 8:12 p.m. Thursday at Locust Valley High School in Lattingtown.

According to the complaint, the victim was sitting in the bleachers at the game when a man began cursing at students nearby. When she asked the man to stop cursing at the students, the victim said Kimberly Gotti ran over, punched her and grabbed her hat. Then Gianna Gotti started punching her too, according to the victim's statement.

The victim said the two then tore her wig off, and continued punching her.

Kimberly Gotti, 55, and Gianna Gotti, 23, are charged with assault. They were released on their own recognizance and an order of protection was issued.

They're due back in court on March 6.