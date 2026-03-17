Mother randomly stabbed while walking to bus stop in Queens, police say

A mother was violently attacked by a stranger on her way to a bus stop in Queens on Monday, police say.

It happened at around 6:20 a.m. at 23rd Avenue and 94th Street in East Elmhurst.

The 30-year-old woman was waiting to cross the street to her usual bus stop on her way to work. Shocking surveillance video shows her standing on the sidewalk when a suspect approaches from behind and stabs her multiple times in the back and arms.

Surveillance video shows the suspect stabbing the woman multiple times. CBS News New York

The suspect then follows the woman into the road and continues to attack before running off.

After the stabbing, the victim made it across the street, where a good Samaritan called 911 as the victim slumped to the ground.

The victim remains at Elmhurst Hospital, where she is recovering and waiting to see if she needs surgery.

The victim's father told CBS News New York in Spanish that the suspect didn't steal anything, and his daughter said everything happened so fast, she didn't see anyone.

Her father said she didn't see the suspect's face until detectives showed her video that shows the suspect appearing to follow her moments before the attack.

Surveillance video appears to show the suspect following the victim moments before the stabbing. CBS News New York

"This is not human. I want justice," the victim's father said in Spanish.

He said his daughter, a mother of three, is in shock and afraid.

Police said a motive for the stabbing is unclear, and, so far, no weapon has been recovered and there have been no arrests.