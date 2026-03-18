New images show suspect in NYC stabbing of woman near bus stop, NYPD says

New images show the suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing a woman walking to a bus stop in New York City in what police were calling a random attack.

The NYPD on Wednesday released new pictures of the person they're searching for after the 30-year-old mother of three was stabbed multiple times in East Elmhurst, Queens.

The pictures show the suspect dressed in dark clothes, but investigators have not released any further descriptions of who they are.

The suspect allegedly approached the woman from behind and stabbed her multiple times in Queens. NYPD

Random stabbing in Queens

The suspect being sought allegedly approached the woman from behind early Monday morning at 23rd Avenue and 94th Street, where terrifying surveillance video showed the victim getting stabbed in the back and arms.

She was waiting to cross the street to take the bus to work when she was attacked. A good Samaritan called 911 after her attacker took off running and she went to the ground.

The woman was recovering in the hospital and waiting to find out if her injuries required surgery.

Police did not recover any weapons at the scene and, so far, no arrests have been made. Any motive for the attack remains unclear, officials said.

Victim's father speaks out

The father of the woman hospitalized with stab wounds said his daughter did not see her attacker's face until detectives played video showing the suspect apparently following her moments before it happened.

Surveillance video appears to show the suspect following the victim moments before the stabbing. CBS News New York

He told CBS News New York that she's in shock and afraid with the suspect still on the loose.

"This is not human. I want justice," he said in Spanish.

He said the attacker did not steal any money or belongings from his daughter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.