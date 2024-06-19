Disturbing details revealed at Queens park rape suspect's arraignment

NEW YORK -- Christian Inga, accused in the kidnapping and rape involving two 13-year-olds in Queens, was arraigned Wednesday in Queens Criminal Court.

Inga, who was apprehended early Tuesday morning after being beaten and detained by members of the community, faces multiple charges, including rape, sex abuse, robbery, menacing, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a weapon.

Judge Joanne Watters remanded Inga, meaning he will remain in custody until his next court date on July 1.

District Attorney Melinda Katz spoke after the proceeding.

"Two 13-year-old kids. He tied them up, put a gag in their mouth," Katz said.

What the criminal complaint says

Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom, but Inga bowed his head as he walked in in handcuffs. The prosecution then detailed what they say Inga admitted to detectives on video. They allege that he told police he has a drug problem.

The criminal complaint details Inga's account of what happened that day, saying he told the kids to "shut up" before tying them together with a shoelace, taking their cellphones, and cutting off their clothes with a knife before performing sexual acts on the 13-year-old female. The DA's office says in the complaint that Inga videotaped the incident, himself.

"That remains under investigation," Katz said.

Among the evidence presented to Judge Watters was Inga having been identified by the two 13-year-old victims.

"The bravery of these two 13-year-old children. It is amazing that from what they went through, their identification, their memory of the tattoo, the braces, all of which was right on point. A remarkable thing," Katz said.