13-year-old girl sexually assaulted at knifepoint in Queens park, police say

By Alecia Reid, Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say a teenage girl was sexually assaulted inside a Flushing, Queens park Thursday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Kissena Park near Colden Street and Kalmia Avenue.

According to police, a man approached a 13-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl inside the park, pulled out a knife and forced them into a wooded area.

The man then allegedly stole both their phones before sexually assaulting the teenage girl.

The suspect ran off on foot.

Police say both teenagers were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

It's not clear if there were other people around at the time of the attack or if the teenagers were in a secluded area.

No photos of the suspect are available, but police say he is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s who appeared to have dental braces on his teeth and a tattoo of a boar or a bull with red eyes on his chest. He is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

First published on June 13, 2024 / 11:39 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

