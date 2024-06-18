Person of interest taken into custody in Queens park sex assault, police say

Person of interest now in custody after Queens park rape, police say

NEW YORK - A person of interest has been taken into custody for questioning after police say a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted last week at Kissena Park in Queens.

The NYPD confirmed the person of interest was in custody early Tuesday morning. Officials are expected to hold a briefing with more information around noon.

The news comes after police released a photo of a man they're searching for Monday and offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Police sources tell CBS New York people in the community recognized the man and notified investigators.

Police are looking for this man in a shocking crime that happened on June 13 in Queens. NYPD

Detectives said the suspect threatened a 13-year-old boy and girl with a machete-style knife and forced them into a wooded area of the park, where he tied them up using a shoelace and then sexually assaulted the girl. It happened after school last Thursday.

The suspect allegedly left behind a shoelace and water bottle, which are being analyzed.

Community leaders gathered near the park Monday night, calling for more police officers and cameras in the area. They handed out flyers in different languages, hoping for a tip that might lead investigators to the suspect.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.