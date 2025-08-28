NYC doctor gets 24 years for sexually assaulting 8 women, but victims say justice was not served

Former Queens doctor sentenced to 24 years for sexually assaulting 8 different women

A former Queens doctor was sentenced to 24 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting eight different women.

However, inside the courtroom, some representatives of the victims said they believe justice wasn't served.

Queens DA explains why there was a plea deal

Defendant Zhi Alan Cheng, 35, pled guilty to sexually assaulting or raping eight women during his time as a doctor at NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens, dating to 2021. Court documents showed he used medical-grade sedatives to render the women unconscious before committing his acts.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz granted Cheng a plea deal, and the judge acknowledged his crimes deserved more than the 24 years, but added the DA's office wanted to protect the victims.

"I can understand the balancing of the victims having to suffer again, go through trial in front of strangers," the judge said.

Katz released a statement that reads, in part, "Zhi Alan Cheng committed a series of heinous acts against women. As a consequence of his crimes, he will serve over two decades in prison, with 10 years of post-release supervision and must register as a sex offender, likely for the rest of his life."

However, civil attorney Nicholas Liakas, who is representing five of the victims named in the criminal case, is taking aim at the hospital, itself, saying more needs to be done.

"Justice wasn't served. They've been let down. I mean, there's no other way to put it. Even the judge acknowledges that 24 years is not enough," Liakas said.

NewYork-Presbyterian released a statement on Thursday evening.

"As caregivers, we are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of our patients. It is a sacred trust. The crimes committed by this individual are heinous, despicable, and a fundamental betrayal of our mission and the patients' trust. We are deeply sorry for all that the victims and their families have endured. We have continuously worked with law enforcement and with the District Attorney's office to advance this investigation and see that justice is served," the hospital said.

"Dr. Cheng has taken away my sense of self"

Prosecutors on Thursday took turns reading statements written by some of the victims.

"The sexual assault has cost me emotionally, mentally, and physically. My hands shake constantly and I don't feel safe anywhere," one victim said.

"Dr. Cheng has taken away my sense of self. I am broken and have angry outbursts," another said.

"People like him shouldn't be free," another added.

"I will atone for my actions for the rest of my life"

Cheng shared a message with the victims on Thursday.

"I want to apologize to the victims for my heinous crimes and I will atone for my actions for the rest of my life," he said.

After he was sentenced, he walked out of the courtroom in handcuffs. His attorney spoke to reporters soon after.

"This is an extraordinarily difficult day for Mr. Cheng, for his family, and for the victims, as well," the attorney said. "When this case began, he was looking at a significantly lengthy sentence, so I understand the disappointment from some of the victims here."