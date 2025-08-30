Queens bus network redesign will be in full effect tomorrow. Here's what riders should know.

The Queens bus network redesign will be fully implemented this weekend.

The first phase of the redesign went into effect at the end of June, and the remaining changes will take effect Sunday.

Changes for bus routes that do not operate on Sundays will take effect Tuesday.

The MTA says the goal of the redesign is to deliver more reliable bus service, improve connections, reduce wait times and increase bus speeds. Over 800,000 daily riders are being impacted by the changes.

What to know about Phase 2 of the Queens bus network redesign

Changes in Phase 2 of the redesign impact the following neighborhoods:

Astoria

Long Island City

Jackson Heights

Ozone Park

Woodhaven

Howard Beach

Far Rockaway

Some routes being affected include: the B62, which will be rerouted, extended along 21st Street and end at the Astoria Houses; and the Q10 limited branch, which will be replaced by the new Q80 Local route.

The MTA says the Q80 Local will provide more frequent service along the entire length of Lefferts Boulevard, along with overnight service.

An interactive map of route changes is available on the MTA's website.

MTA personnel will be on hand at some bus stop locations to help riders navigate the changes for the first two weeks of the redesign.

After the full implementation of the redesign, the bus network will have a total of 124 routes, with 94 local routes and 30 express routes.