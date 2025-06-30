First weekday for Queens bus network redesign. Here's how riders are reacting.

Monday is the first weekday for Phase 1 of the MTA's new Queens bus network redesign.

The changes come after more than five years of extensive planning.

More than 800,000 Queens bus riders are affected by the plan.

Customer service ambassadors were on hand to help riders navigate the new service changes at Kissena Boulevard and Main Street, one of the areas in Queens impacted by the borough's bus network redesign.

The redesign introduces 124 total routes, including 94 local and 30 express. It also includes 14 new so-called "rush" routes, whichi the MTA says are aimed at providing quicker commutes to subway and rail stations.

Some lines are being scrapped or replaced. Some bus stops are being relocated or taken out of the system. To learn more about the service changes, click here.

"Everything so far has rolled out really smoothly"

So how are the changes going?

"The key is this. Are the customers aware of the changes? We don't want people to be confused or surprised," MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said. "It's really early ... but I've got to say everything so far has rolled out really smoothly."

"I'm just new here, new in Queens. I'm a Harlemite and so I'm just learning and everything is changing. I'm going crazy again," one rider said.

"It's been fine so far. It's been easy. You just have to keep your head up and know where you're going," rider Sam Gearke said.

"I've seen some stops while getting off that they will be rerouted," another rider said.

Phase 2 of the redesign kicks off on Aug. 31.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and the MTA announced bus service is being increased on 14 routes in Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. Hochul said the $8 million initiative from the state will improve transportation outside of Manhattan. =