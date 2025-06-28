Phase 1 of Queens bus network redesign begins today

The first phase of the Queens bus network redesign begins today, affecting about 800,000 riders.

The MTA is promising new and improved bus service across the borough. After five years of planning, the redesign is supposed to decrease travel times and make simpler trips for daily riders in the city's largest borough.

While new buses are being added along routes, some bus stops will be eliminated, leaving some worried.

To learn more about the service changes happening today, click here.

Advocates worried about riders with disabilities

Transportation advocates, who are considering legal options, say mobility-impaired riders will suffer.

"They can provide no evidence that this would not create disproportionate burdens and barriers to access for people with disabilities," Passengers United Vice President Jack Nierenberg said.

Passengers United President Charlton D'Souza pointed out concerns with the bus stop on Hempstead and 224th. Two lines – the Q2 and the Q110 – will discontinue stops there and be replaced by the new Q82.

"The biggest concern is that the Q82, it's going to only run every 30 minutes," D'Souza said. "This is not a Queens bus redesign. This is called Queens bus budget cuts."

MTA CEO Janno Lieber says the opposite, however. During a press conference Thursday, Lieber claimed transit is pouring $35 million into Queens buses each year.

Some residents are optimistic about the changes. Elmhurst resident Adam Lee says lines for the bus sometimes extend down Queens Boulevard.

"You have those times there's just crowds of people coming off the trains," he said.

Phase two of the redesign will begin Aug. 31.