New bus routes coming to Queens. Maps show proposed changes ahead of protest, public hearing tonight.

NEW YORK -- New bus routes are coming to Queens, and riders have a chance to weigh in on the plan Wednesday night.

A public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Queens Borough Hall. It's a hybrid event, so people can participate in-person or virtually.

Click here for how to join the hearing.

Map shows Queens Bus Network Redesign

This map shows the new bus routes under consideration in Queens. Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The MTA says the project is still in the design phase, but it's meant to create more reliable service, better connections and ease of use.

That includes creating 15 new routes, eliminating 10 existing lines and modifying dozens more.

If approved by the MTA Board, the redesign will be rolled out in phases, which are expected to start in mid-2025.

Click here for an interactive map of the project.

Queens riders protest bus route changes

Ahead of Wednesday's hearing, transit rights groups plan to protest, calling on the MTA to reconsider the plan. They say it seems to do more harm than good for the borough.

Passengers United is set to hold two events pushing back on the plan. The president says he's concerned about service changes to routes like the Q10, which he says is slated to be eliminated from the Belmont Park section. The group says it would be devastating for the community and patrons coming from UBS Arena.

CBS New York previously spoke with frustrated riders from Ozone Park who rely on the Q10. Certain stops in their neighborhood are set to be completely wiped away, which would force them to walk several blocks to find the closest stop.

Sen. John Liu, a member of the Senate Transportation Committee, will also speak at the hearing after getting a slew of complaints from residents in his district. In a memo, he is set to call on the agency to explain how bus service will be increased overall in Queens and meet the goals for more reliable, faster and better service.

The plan could also impact express bus service into Manhattan, as additional transfers are needed to complete the trip -- coming with the cost of an extra fare.